Age 85, of St. Paul Formerly of Brooklyn Park Passed away peacefully June 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society-IGH. Born 3/2/1935, raised in LeSueur, MN. Preceded in death by parents Martin and Ann and Spouse Elizabeth, Grandchild Sarah. He is survived by brothers James (Frankie), Daniel (Hope), Thomas (Yasuno); his children Russell, Ronald (Rosanne), Roger (Joni), Randall, Ranee (Bill) Graf and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation 4PM Wednesday June 17, 2020, with a service at 5PM MUELLER MEMORIAL-WHITE BEAR LAKE, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave. at 3rd St., WBL. Please check website for the link for live stream option. Memorials to the family preferred.











