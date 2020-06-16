Richard M. "Dick" KRUSE
1935 - 2020
Age 85, of St. Paul Formerly of Brooklyn Park Passed away peacefully June 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society-IGH. Born 3/2/1935, raised in LeSueur, MN. Preceded in death by parents Martin and Ann and Spouse Elizabeth, Grandchild Sarah. He is survived by brothers James (Frankie), Daniel (Hope), Thomas (Yasuno); his children Russell, Ronald (Rosanne), Roger (Joni), Randall, Ranee (Bill) Graf and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation 4PM Wednesday June 17, 2020, with a service at 5PM MUELLER MEMORIAL-WHITE BEAR LAKE, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave. at 3rd St., WBL. Please check website for the link for live stream option. Memorials to the family preferred.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
04:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
JUN
17
Service
05:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
