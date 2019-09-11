|
|
Attn: Iron Workers Local 512 Member of Forest Lake American Legion Post 225 US Army Vietnam Veteran Age 70, of Forest Lake; passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, September 8, 2019, after many years of health complications due to his service in Vietnam, and also battles with cancer. Survived by wife of 46 years, Camille (nee Vannelli); children, Brinka (Chris) Boese, Roscoe, and Cashmere (Andy Goodroad); grandchildren, Liberty and Lincoln; sister, Judy (Kevin) Hall; brother, Al Olzenak; close nephews, Ricky and Donny; many more nieces and nephews; and special best friend, Dave "Langer" Lang of Linwood, MN. Rich served in Vietnam with the Army's 515th Transportation Co, and was especially proud of earning his 10000 mile certificate. He then had 35 years of service as a Union Ironworker with the Local 512. "You Betcha" - he was a great storyteller, avid hunter, and loved fishing the northerns on Forest Lake; he and his dog Dixie shall now be together. A Service of Remembrance will be held by the Forest Lake American Legion Post 225 Honor Guard at 1 PM Saturday, September 14 at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL PARK in Forest Lake (Broadway east of Hwy 61). Immediately following the service, a luncheon and memorial gathering will be held next door at VANNELLI'S BY THE LAKE, 55 Lake St S, Forest Lake, until 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Northwoods Humane Society, 7153 Lake Blvd, Wyoming MN 55092, in memory of Dixie. "I fought in the Vietnam War for the freedom of future generations. In memory of the 58,267 brothers and sisters who never returned, I shall join you now." "I fought for my country. I hunted for my family. I fished for my soul." MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 11, 2019