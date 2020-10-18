Age 69 Passed away, Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 in Pensacola, FL. Dick was born on August 25th, 1951. Dick worked for Elliott Auto Supply for 32 years retiring to Pensacola FL. Dick enjoyed hunting, golf, fishing, and traveling to NASCAR races. He is survived by his only son Steven T. Pederson (Rachel), his grandson Cody Pederson (Tori), his granddaughter Serenity Pederson, his sister Judy Pratt (John), step-children Leigh Anne Moore, Jeanne M. Schiller (Robert), Thomas J. Pederson (Christel), Trent Stringer (Jill) Christie Whitthar (Brian), 14 step-grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his mother Virginia, his father Merrill, his brother Keith and his step-mother Jeannette. Private interment.









