1/
Richard M. "Dick" PEDERSON
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 69 Passed away, Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 in Pensacola, FL. Dick was born on August 25th, 1951. Dick worked for Elliott Auto Supply for 32 years retiring to Pensacola FL. Dick enjoyed hunting, golf, fishing, and traveling to NASCAR races. He is survived by his only son Steven T. Pederson (Rachel), his grandson Cody Pederson (Tori), his granddaughter Serenity Pederson, his sister Judy Pratt (John), step-children Leigh Anne Moore, Jeanne M. Schiller (Robert), Thomas J. Pederson (Christel), Trent Stringer (Jill) Christie Whitthar (Brian), 14 step-grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his mother Virginia, his father Merrill, his brother Keith and his step-mother Jeannette. Private interment.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved