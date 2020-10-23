1/1
Richard M. PHILLIPS
On October 18, 2020 Age 84, of Inver Grove Heights Preceded in death by wife Gaye; son David; daughter Marion; parents Earl & Marion. Survived by sons Neil (Jody), Gordon (Paula), Kenneth (Darlene) & Keith; brothers Neil (Patricia) & David; 10 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren. Family Funeral Service at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 3239 70th Street East, Inver Grove Heights. Visitation Sunday 4:00 – 8:00 pm at KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME, 140 8th Avenue North, South St. Paul and Visitation 1 hour before Service at he Church. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the David Phillips Memorial Fund @ IGH Best Foundation.





Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
