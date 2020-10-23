On October 18, 2020 Age 84, of Inver Grove Heights Preceded in death by wife Gaye; son David; daughter Marion; parents Earl & Marion. Survived by sons Neil (Jody), Gordon (Paula), Kenneth (Darlene) & Keith; brothers Neil (Patricia) & David; 10 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren. Family Funeral Service at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 3239 70th Street East, Inver Grove Heights. Visitation Sunday 4:00 – 8:00 pm at KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME, 140 8th Avenue North, South St. Paul and Visitation 1 hour before Service at he Church. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the David Phillips Memorial Fund @ IGH Best Foundation.