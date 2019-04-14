Home

Richard M. "Dick" REITZ

December 17, 1934 ~ April 5, 2019 Son of Martin H. and Glady M. Reitz. Survived by wife Frances Niles Reitz, son Martin (and Madeleine Skypala), daughter Christine (and David) McDaniel, granddaughter Mattison McDaniel, and sister Nancy (and Everett) Rotenberry. He raced amateur class formula cars in the SCCA and enjoyed motorcycling his entire life. As a member of MSRA, he spent years modifying a 1947 Fiat Topolino into a much-admired street rod. He retired in 1994 after a 30-year career in the Electrical, Electronic Products, and Commercial Graphics Divisions at 3M. He continued an active life as best he could after a 2009 diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease. Private ceremony and interment.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
