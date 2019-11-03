Home

Richard "Dick" MARXER

Richard "Dick" MARXER Obituary
Age 67, of St. Paul Dick was a dedicated fishing and sports loving brother, son, uncle, and friend, to many. Survived by his siblings Jack (Sandy) Marxer, Joseph Marxer and Mike (Cookie) Marxer; as well as many loved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward & Theresa (Metry) Marxer, sister Terry Heitzig & sister-in-law Joyce Marxer. Visitation Monday, Nov. 4th from 4-7PM at Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home, 612 S. Smith Ave., St. P. Mass of Christian burial Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11AM at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 510 Hall Ave., St. Paul with visitation one hour prior at church. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Retired after 43 years from EMC Corporation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
