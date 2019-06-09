|
Dick was born on March 4, 1940 in Ottumwa, IA and died from surgical complications on June 6, 2019 in Mpls. MN. Survived by his wife Pietrina and 18 children and 17 grandchildren stationed all over the globe. Dick touched the lives of many with his career in cosmetology by creating and acting with beauty and grace. He spared no expression of love for his family and friends. He will forever be remembered and celebrated. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Matt Swinney for designations to be determined at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019