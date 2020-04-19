August 12, 1959 - April 10, 2020 Of Inver Grove Heights Passed away suddenly in an ATV accident. Preceded in death by parents, Dominic & Mary; close friend, Don Wilson. Survived by a loving wife of 20 years, Lynn; children Sarah, Joe, Mark & Ava; brothers John (Janet) & Larry (Dawn). Rick played an integral part in the banking and financial world; climbing the ladder of success and finishing his career at US Bank. His family knew him as a supportive and caring man who seemed to always know what to say and when to say it; whether it was a comforting word of encouragement or a joke to lighten the mood. He was a "light" in many people's lives with his positivity and faith. When he wasn't attending one of his kids' sporting events, he enjoyed walks around the neighborhood with the family dog (Murphy), grilling steaks, and being with loved ones. A private service was held on Thursday, April 16th and a celebration of Rick's life will take place at a later date. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.