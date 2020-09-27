Passed away peacefully in Stillwater at the age of 91. Richard was born April 3, 1929 in St. Paul, MN, the son of Andrew Wrobel and Veronica (Torman) Wrobel. Richard proudly served his country in the Army, spending time in his highly regarded Alaska. Richard's employment opportunities consisted of Pearson Candy Company, where he was employed as a cook and candy maker; Harvey Vogel, where he functioned in a security guard capacity, and Mackay Envelope where he served as a shipping clerk. Richard adored animals, loved music, collected trains, and cherished his Daytons Bluff home and neighborhood, where he resided for sixty years. Richard will be dearly missed, but it provides comfort, knowing he is singing and taking care of the animals in Heaven. Burial and a short service will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on October 1 at 11:45AM.









