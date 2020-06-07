Richard Neal "Dick" RAVN
Age 88, of South St. Paul Passed away on May 31, 2020. Formerly of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. He graduated from Lakota High School with a graduating class of 12. He loved his family, coffee talk with friends at McDonalds, playing golf and sailing. He served in the US Navy on a destroyer and loved his "Tin Can Sailor" reunions. He was a retired electrician from IBEW Local 110. He was preceded in death by parents, Einer and Helen Ravn; sons, Daniel and Patrick; daughter, Deborah brother, Paul (Dee) Ravn; great-grandson, Benjamin Smith. Survived by wife, Sharyn; sister, Kathleen Ravn; sons, David (Lynn) Ravn, Tom (Erin) Ravn and Tim Ravn; grandchildren, Kyle (Dawn) Ravn and Kelle (Kayla) Ravn, Bryan Ravn, Rachele (Ryan) Smith, Danielle (Jeremie) Wallin, Molly, Claire and Patrick Ravn; 16 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on June 9th at Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St. E. Inver Grove Heights, MN. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
