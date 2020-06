Age 88, of South St. Paul Passed away on May 31, 2020. Formerly of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. He graduated from Lakota High School with a graduating class of 12. He loved his family, coffee talk with friends at McDonalds, playing golf and sailing. He served in the US Navy on a destroyer and loved his "Tin Can Sailor" reunions. He was a retired electrician from IBEW Local 110. He was preceded in death by parents, Einer and Helen Ravn; sons, Daniel and Patrick; daughter, Deborah brother, Paul (Dee) Ravn; great-grandson, Benjamin Smith. Survived by wife, Sharyn; sister, Kathleen Ravn; sons, David (Lynn) Ravn, Tom (Erin) Ravn and Tim Ravn; grandchildren, Kyle (Dawn) Ravn and Kelle (Kayla) Ravn, Bryan Ravn, Rachele (Ryan) Smith, Danielle (Jeremie) Wallin, Molly, Claire and Patrick Ravn; 16 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on June 9th at Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St. E. Inver Grove Heights, MN. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com