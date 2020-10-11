1/1
Richard "Rick" NICHOLS
Age 63 of Stillwater, MN Passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 8, 2020 after bravely fighting ampullary cancer. Rick grew up in Madison, Wisconsin and will be remembered as one of the top athletes and people to ever come out of the state of Wisconsin. The athleticism was not self-proclaimed as Rick was mentioned in a 2010 list of athletes in the Madison area that should have been considered as one of the best all-around male athletes ever. Rick loved his family above all else and cheering on Minnesota sports. Rick's presence in a room was felt with his larger than life personality or by a quick pinch of your side. Rick will fondly be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Wally and Rose. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ann; his four children, Jessica, Ashley, Ryan and Aaron; three grandchildren, Maren, Laker and Isaak; and loving brothers and sisters, Trina, John, Dan, Stacie, Tom and Pete. Further details about Rick's journey and memorial service are on his CaringBridge. Rick's virtual service will be livestreamed Friday, October 16, 5:00 P.M. at https://www.bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/Richard-Nichols In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The V Foundation. Bradshaw 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater 651-439-5511




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
