Age 81, of Cottage Grove Passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. Dick is preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob and granddaughter Maren Engebretson Dahlke. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joanne Samec Nielsen; his sister Mary Nielsen; children Bob (Sara), Tom (Mary), Renee Engebretson (Jim), Dick (Dale), Ann Hilt (Tom), James (Diane); 14 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Dick was a 1955 graduate of Cretin H.S. and a Co-owner of Tschida/AGI Printing. He was a proud member of ITU/CWA. Dick and Joanne have been residents of Eagle Point, Punta Gorda, FL for 16 years. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, MN 55071. Interment to follow at St.Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019