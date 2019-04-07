Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Paul Park City Hall
600 Portland Ave.
St. Paul Park, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard O'RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard (Dick) O'RYAN

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Richard (Dick) O'RYAN Obituary
Age 79 of St. Paul, MN, passed away after a long battle with leukemia on April 4, 2019. Dick is preceded in death by parents Irish and Beulah, sisters, Joyce (Elder) and Pam. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara; children, Sharon (Gary) Peterson, Dave (Jan), Doug (Jessie); 4 grandchildren, Tim, Nick (Chelsea) Peterson, Shannen, and Alex Peterson; great grandchild, Cecilia Peterson; brother, Thomas (Irene); pets, Gipper, Chico and Monte. Dick was an avid fisherman, loved the Vikings, Twins, bowling and horseshoes. He served in the U.S. Army and was an employee of National Checking Co. over 38 years. A celebration of life is planned for Sunday April 14, 2019 from 2–5pm at the St. Paul Park City Hall, 600 Portland Ave., St. Paul Park, MN. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.