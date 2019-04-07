|
Age 79 of St. Paul, MN, passed away after a long battle with leukemia on April 4, 2019. Dick is preceded in death by parents Irish and Beulah, sisters, Joyce (Elder) and Pam. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara; children, Sharon (Gary) Peterson, Dave (Jan), Doug (Jessie); 4 grandchildren, Tim, Nick (Chelsea) Peterson, Shannen, and Alex Peterson; great grandchild, Cecilia Peterson; brother, Thomas (Irene); pets, Gipper, Chico and Monte. Dick was an avid fisherman, loved the Vikings, Twins, bowling and horseshoes. He served in the U.S. Army and was an employee of National Checking Co. over 38 years. A celebration of life is planned for Sunday April 14, 2019 from 2–5pm at the St. Paul Park City Hall, 600 Portland Ave., St. Paul Park, MN. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019