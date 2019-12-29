Home

Richard P. HEGRENES Obituary
Age 87, of Woodbury Has passed away peacefully. Preceded in death by his brother Dr. Bob and his wife Phyllis. Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years Margery; three children: Eric (Sheila), Mark (Stacey), and Karyn Hegrenes; five grandchildren: Jami (Matt), Erin (Kevin), Patrick, Annika, and Jackson; and one great grandchild Owen; a brother Peter (Adie) and many nieces, nephews, and great friends. He retired after 31 years from 3M as a Division Vice President. After his retirement, he enjoyed many years of golfing, traveling, fishing, and spending time with family. The family wishes to thank the staff at New Perspective of Woodbury and Brighton Hospice for the wonderful care given him. Memorials appreciated to the . A Private family interment is planned with a memorial celebration of life to be held later this spring. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
