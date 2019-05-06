Home

St Thomas Aquinas Church
920 Holley Ave
St Paul Park, MN 55071
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
920 Holley Ave
St. Paul Park,, MN
Age 90 of St. Paul & Cottage Grove Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 3, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Ellen; and daughters, Sharon and Jane. Survived by his daughters, Barbara Larsen and Julie Lindquist (Roger) Peine; grandsons, Jeffrey (Tescha) Lindquist and Michael Lindquist. Richard enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, MN, 55071. Private family interment will be in the Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on May 6, 2019
