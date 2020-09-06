1/1
Richard P. "Rick" MARTIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 62, of North St. Paul Passed away on Saturday, August, 29. Preceded in death by parents Richard and Jean Martin. Survived by wife Carolann; children Joe (Megan), Angela (Matt), Melanie (Josh). Grandchildren Samantha, Lilly, Brody, Easton, Audrey, Natalie, Paisley. Siblings Steve (Suzanne), Maureen (Dave), Lori (Chris), Paul (Laurel), Lisa (Trish), John (Kate), Tom (Terri) along with many nieces and nephews. Rick served in the US Army. Drove a semi-truck as an over the road driver for over 20 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, felt deeply about his family and traditions and his grandchildren always put a smile on his face. Rick had a big heart and personality. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. A celebration of Rick's life will be scheduled on a future date. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.Wulfffuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
6517761555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved