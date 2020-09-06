Age 62, of North St. Paul Passed away on Saturday, August, 29. Preceded in death by parents Richard and Jean Martin. Survived by wife Carolann; children Joe (Megan), Angela (Matt), Melanie (Josh). Grandchildren Samantha, Lilly, Brody, Easton, Audrey, Natalie, Paisley. Siblings Steve (Suzanne), Maureen (Dave), Lori (Chris), Paul (Laurel), Lisa (Trish), John (Kate), Tom (Terri) along with many nieces and nephews. Rick served in the US Army. Drove a semi-truck as an over the road driver for over 20 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, felt deeply about his family and traditions and his grandchildren always put a smile on his face. Rick had a big heart and personality. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. A celebration of Rick's life will be scheduled on a future date. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.Wulfffuneralhome.com