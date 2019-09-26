Home

Williamson - White Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Amery
222 Harriman Avenue North
Amery, WI 54001
(715) 268-7111
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williamson - White Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Amery
222 Harriman Avenue North
Amery, WI 54001
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
600 Keller Ave S
Amery, MN
Richard "Dick" PETERS

Richard "Dick" PETERS
Age 89 of Amery, WI A devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home on September 24, 2019, surrounded by family. Richard was born on a farm near Slayton, MN on May 27, 1930. Richard had a long and successful career in finance with 3M Company. He was hired as Product Accountant in the Controller's Department in 1955. He was the first Managing Director of 3M New Zealand. He retired in 1989 as Controller of International Operations and member of the Executive Committee. A public visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Friday, September 27 at Williamson-White Funeral Home, 222 Harriman Ave N, Amery, WI and a public memorial service at 11:00am on Saturday, September 28 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 600 Keller Ave S, Amery, WI (visitation beginning at 10am, luncheon to follow). Burial and military honors at Amery Cemetery. www.williamsonwhite.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 26, 2019
