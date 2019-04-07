|
|
Age 67, of Inver Grove Heights, passed away on March 25, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Mary; infant brother, Michael. Survived by siblings, Deborah (Curt) Carlson, Linda, Robert (Beverly), Karen (Jim) Mansur; loving nieces, nephews, and many close friends. Memorial Mass to be held at 11:30am on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St Matthew's Catholic Church, 490 Hall Street, St Paul, MN. Visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019