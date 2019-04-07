Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St Matthew's Catholic Church
490 Hall Street
St Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St Matthew's Catholic Church
490 Hall Street,
St Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard POTZMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" POTZMANN


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard "Dick" POTZMANN Obituary
Age 67, of Inver Grove Heights, passed away on March 25, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Mary; infant brother, Michael. Survived by siblings, Deborah (Curt) Carlson, Linda, Robert (Beverly), Karen (Jim) Mansur; loving nieces, nephews, and many close friends. Memorial Mass to be held at 11:30am on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St Matthew's Catholic Church, 490 Hall Street, St Paul, MN. Visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.