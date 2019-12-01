Home

Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
(763) 783-1100
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Richard POWERS Obituary
Age 84 of Blaine (formerly of Roseville) passed away November 26th surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by son Greg, parents George and Rose, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Survived by loving wife Karen (Cossack) Powers of 62 years. Children Mary K, Deb (John), Scott (Brenda) and Michelle. Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 pm, service at 2:00 at Kozlak Radulovich Blaine Funeral Chapel at 1385-107th Ave. NE. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to SALGI Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation, SALGI.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
