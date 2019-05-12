|
|
Former owner of Priestley Electric Co. 47 year friend of Bill W. Age 85, of Roseville, passed away on May 10, 2019. Preceded by parents, Lloyd & Helen; and brother, Roger. Survived by loving wife of 63 years, Carole (nee Basco); children, Joe (Cathy), Patty Poeschl, Rob, Linda; grandchildren, Sean, Kelli, Ryan; 3 great grandchildren; brother, Gene; and many nieces & nephews. Memorial service 11 AM Saturday, May 18 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B. Visitation at the funeral home from 9:30-11:00 AM Saturday. Private inurnment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019