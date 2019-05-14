Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
651-257-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard FULLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard R. FULLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard R. FULLER Obituary
Age 87 Passed away May 10, 2019 at his apartment in Isabelle's House at Parmly on The Lake in Chisago City. He was born in St. Paul on July 22, 1931, and grew up on St. Paul's "east side."He graduated from Johnson High School in 1949 and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Survived by, and will remain always in the hearts of his children, Randall (Audrey) and Sharon (Daniel); granddaughters, Brittney (Hayden) and Bryanna; step-grandchildren, Daniel J. and Marguerite (Jason); several great grand children; long time companion, Kay Schoeberl, and her children, Debbie (Joel), Lynn (Joel), Shelly (Carl), Kathy (Al), Kim (Paula), and Joe (Jessi); as well as many other extended family and friends. Memorial Service 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019, at Grandstrand Funeral Home, Lindstrom. Visitation one hour before. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now