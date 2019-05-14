|
Age 87 Passed away May 10, 2019 at his apartment in Isabelle's House at Parmly on The Lake in Chisago City. He was born in St. Paul on July 22, 1931, and grew up on St. Paul's "east side."He graduated from Johnson High School in 1949 and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Survived by, and will remain always in the hearts of his children, Randall (Audrey) and Sharon (Daniel); granddaughters, Brittney (Hayden) and Bryanna; step-grandchildren, Daniel J. and Marguerite (Jason); several great grand children; long time companion, Kay Schoeberl, and her children, Debbie (Joel), Lynn (Joel), Shelly (Carl), Kathy (Al), Kim (Paula), and Joe (Jessi); as well as many other extended family and friends. Memorial Service 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019, at Grandstrand Funeral Home, Lindstrom. Visitation one hour before. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 14, 2019