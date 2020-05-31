Age 87 of Little Canada Passed away May 29, 2020 Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Bernadette, and brother, Raymond L. Peterson Jr. He is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly; children, Donna, Rick (Shannon), David (Debbie), Laura (Paul) DeLaForest and Kevin (Christelle); brother, Robert (Shirley); 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grand children; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Richard was a devoted family man. Raising his children with his wife of 67 years, Beverly, brought him the greatest joy a person could know. He worked for 40 years at Northern States Power Company. Richard and Beverly worked together for over 30 years at the Minnesota State Fair to provide for their children's Catholic educations. He also loved traveling across the country, ensuring he and his family saw every point of interest along the way. More than anything, he loved to dote on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren with the indulgent devotion only a grandparent can provide. Spending winters in Arizona for 25 years allowed Richard to enjoy his favorite pastime, golfing with his friends. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 5th at 12:30 PM with a livestream available by Bradshaw. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Richard's family wishes to extend their thanks and gratitude to the staff at Our Lady of Peace Hospice for their compassionate care of Richard. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice (2076 St. Anthony St., St. Paul, MN 55104) in Richard's memory. 651-407-8300