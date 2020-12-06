1/
On 29 November at Age 90 Passed from this life and into the next one, where his beloved wife Mary was probably waiting with a cup of "the GOOD coffee". Predeceased by his parents, sister Joy, brother Bob, and daughter Kitti. He is survived by sons Tim (Rosemary), Rand (Susan), Jeff (Juli), and daughters Karri (Dan) Forslund and Kelli (Rick) Conlow, sister Jill and family, sister-in-law Maxine and family and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We are so grateful to family/friends from St. Mark Lutheran in Circle Pines, the caring nursing staff at Cardigan Ridge (Chantel and Britni) and Fairview Hospice care. Burial at Fort Snelling with Mary and a memorial service in spring/summer, when it is safe to gather again.




Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
