Age 85 Of Inver Grove Heights, MN, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019. Preceded in death by daughter, Tera Campbell, parents, William and Hazel Holst, brother William Holst and sisters, Madeline Holland and Marion Lehman. Survived by the love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Janet; loving children, Mark (Julie) Holst, Pam Pittman, John(Michelle) Holst, Jim (Li Hong) Holst; son-in-law, Chad Campbell; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his sister, Louann (Dick) Broneak; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Proudly served as a US Marine; Retired at 55 as the Postmaster of SSP. Dick enjoyed going to the cabin, fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his family and friends. Memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7600 Cahill Ave. E., Inver Grove Heights, on Saturday, August 10, with Visitation at 10:00 am and service at 11:00am. Lunch will follow at 1:00.pm. Private Internment at Fort Snelling.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
