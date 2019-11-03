Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard TRCKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Raymond TRCKA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Raymond TRCKA Obituary
Age 85 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away on Nov. 1, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, James & Mary Trcka. Survived by wife of 59 years, Mary Jane (Pekarek); children, David (Gina) Trcka, Jayne Trcka & Kristi Smith; grandchildren, Chad (Melinda) Van Pelt, Matthew (Rita) Trcka, Samantha Trcka; great-grandchildren, Bishop Conkey, Hope Van Pelt, James Baron, Wyatt & Millie Trcka. Richard was a Korean War Veteran and worked at the BNSF Railroad for 44 years. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Thursday, Nov. 7th, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 9-10 AM prior to Mass. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -