Age 85 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away on Nov. 1, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, James & Mary Trcka. Survived by wife of 59 years, Mary Jane (Pekarek); children, David (Gina) Trcka, Jayne Trcka & Kristi Smith; grandchildren, Chad (Melinda) Van Pelt, Matthew (Rita) Trcka, Samantha Trcka; great-grandchildren, Bishop Conkey, Hope Van Pelt, James Baron, Wyatt & Millie Trcka. Richard was a Korean War Veteran and worked at the BNSF Railroad for 44 years. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Thursday, Nov. 7th, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 9-10 AM prior to Mass. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019