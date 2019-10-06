|
Age 81 Passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 at his home in Hinckley (formerly of St. Paul) after a short battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Earl and Marion; sister, Audrey; brothers, Marvin, Roger, Ronnie and Phillip. Survived by his brother, Larry; sister, Judy (Mike) Fornicoia; significant other, Marianne Schroeder and special friend, Melanie Roberts and Gerry Ruth and numerous other friends. A special thanks to all the people at the St. Croix Hospice for their compassion and dedicated support. Service will be private.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019