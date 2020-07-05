Age 72 of Forest Lake, Minnesota Passed away peacefully at his home on May 25, 2020 while surrounded by his loved ones. Dick loved the outdoors, especially ice fishing. He enjoyed playing 500 with his friends at the Senior Center and attending luncheons with his last Vietnam Veteran group. He served his country during the Vietnam War from 1967-1969. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Thelma; grandson, Ty Barberine; sister, Janice (Kurt Sr.) Kunze. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Nancy Jo Christenson Westcott; daughters, Samantha Jo (Jesse) Bishop, Heather Barberine, Heidi (Jay) Anderson; grandchildren, Cody and Jenna Anderson, Wynonna, Camellia and Ellis Bishop; sister, Carol (Del) Lindeman; step-mother, Millie Westcott; many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. A Graveside Service with full military honors will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 12:00– 1:00 p.m., Thursday, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The Ty Barberine Foundation. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com