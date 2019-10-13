|
|
SAVARD Richard Hall Age 76, of South St. Paul Passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 with his loving daughters at his side. He was born June 24, 1943 in St. Paul to Edward Leon and Maxine Mildred (nee Hall) Savard. Richard is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Robert) Dunham and Christine (David) Antikainen; son, Edward Savard; grandchildren, Krystal, Tiffany (Michael), April, and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Briella; sisters; Sue (late James) Fuhrman, and Kathleen (late Patrick) Lang; brother, Michael (Kay) Savard; many nieces, nephews, other family members, and favorite canine buddy, Murphy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of over 50 years, Janice (nee Schlief). Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Klecatsky and Sons West Chapel, 1051 South Robert Street, West St. Paul, and 1 hour prior to 10 AM Memorial Service, Tuesday, October 15 at Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 South Robert Street, West St. Paul. Richard will be laid to rest with Honors with his wife, Janice, in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. (651) 457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019