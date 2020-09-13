1/1
Richard SPERLE
Age 92, of Mendota Heights Passed away peacefully Sept. 11, 2020 Richard was born in Logan County, North Dakota and grew up in Napoleon, North Dakota. He served in the Army during the Korean War, after which he married Harriet and moved to Mendota Heights. Together they had one daughter and five sons. He worked at Honeywell, and liked to garden, walk, read, and spend time with his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He truly cared about others and had a genuine interest in the lives of those he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret; brothers, Andrew, Frank, Mike, Paul, Peter, Anton, Martin, John, and Joe; and sister, Frances Kuntz. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Harriet; children, Deborah (Jim) Evens, Gary, Doug (Mary), Don, Ken (Nancy), John (Gina); sister, Ann Cederberg; six grandchildren and many other loving cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 18th, 10:30AM at the Church of St. Peter, Mendota 1405 Sibley Memorial Hwy, St Paul, MN 55150. Service will be streamed on Zoom, link available at the O'Halloran and Murphy website. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association. 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Service
10:30 AM
streamed on Zoom
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Church of St. Peter, Mendota
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
