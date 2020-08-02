Age 96 of Stillwater Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020. Preceded in death by the love of his life Lucille, parents Godfrey and Ethel, sisters Iris and Marge, and brother Dennis. Survived by his children Richard Caldecott, (Penny) Ann (Mike) Bailey, Lisa (Mark) Gilbertson; grandchildren Michael (Stacy), Matthew (Elke), Melanie Bailey, Richard (Gabriella), Heidi, Robert Caldecott; great-grandchildren Elaina, Hadley, Alexander, William Bailey; and many nieces and nephews. Richard was born on April 15, 1924 in British Columbia, Canada. He completed his undergraduate degree at The University of British Columbia. Richard married Lucille on August 22, 1947, they immigrated to the United States where he completed his Ph.D. Richard was passionate about science and the environment. He founded the College of Biological Science at the University of Minnesota and was instrumental in bringing the Freshwater Biologicial Sciences Institute to Minnesota. Richard loved playing tennis with his buddies and spending time at the lake with his family. He will be dearly missed. A memorial family and friends gathering will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, 1 to 4 PM at Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., White Bear Lake, MN (651-429-7661).