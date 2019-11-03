|
|
Age 76 Died peacefully on October 26, 2019 Richard is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Doris Stone, mother, Lorraine Suck, step father, George Suck, and father, Raymond Stone. He is survived by his sons Mark and John Stone, grandchildren, Emily and Johanna Stone, sister, Judy Peterson, niece, Connie Willoughby and daughters, and nephew, Steven Peterson. Richard had masters in Mathematics and Electrical Engineering from Montana State University, taught at a high school in Bozeman Montana, and worked for various communication and technology firms throughout his career. Richard also battled most of his life with his mental health, namely his symptoms due to schizophrenia. He persevered through many trials and tribulations but always sought to live a peaceful and serene existence. Richard loved reading, writing, hiking, and adventures with his wife, and always a good road trip with his family. His creative mind will be missed. Private interment will be held at Fort Snelling Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019