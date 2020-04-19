Richard T. FOREMAN
Age 84 of Mendota Heights Passed away surrounded by family on April 11, 2020 of hypersensitivity pneumonitis. Preceded in death by parents Terrell and Bernice, brother-in-law Craig Olson. Survived by wife Gail of 62 years; brother John (Ruthann); children Scott (Marie Zangs), Brenda, Pamela Dolby, Dr. Blair (Heather Dunn); grandchildren Dr. Brady (Renee Reynolds), Chase, Adrie Likness (Chris), Drew (Anais Farges), Dr. Cameron, Blythe Dolby, Augden; niece Susan; nephews Christopher (Marilyn), Brock (Leslie). Dick was co-founder of Neurological Assoc of St. Paul with Terry Capistrant, Paul Schanfield. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather; trusted friend, admired neurologist, army veteran, life-time photographer and learner, baker, knitter, classical music enthusiast, voracious reader, skier, walker, woodworker, teacher, traveler…a true Renaissance Man. Charitable gifts of remembrance to: Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative-Prior Crossing (for homeless young adults) and National Multiple Sclerosis Society-Upper Midwest Chapter. No service is planned at this time.

