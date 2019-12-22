Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
BRADSHAW CELE-BRATION OF LIFE CENTER
2800 Curve Crest Blvd.
Stillwater, MN
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard MINETTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard T. MINETTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard T. MINETTE Obituary
Age 65 A Man with a Huge Loving Heart Went home to see Jesus on 12/7/2019. Born in Devils Lake, ND. Preceded in death by father, Robert Minette; mother, Betty Minette; and brother, James Minette. Survived by the love of his life, Brenda; 12 beloved children, 18 grandchildren, 1 brother, 3 sisters, many nephews, nieces and friends. Richard loved the Lord and planted many seeds in the name of Jesus. He also loved his sports and rock music. A Celebration of Richard's life will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELE-BRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, MN with a gathering beginning at 1:00 P.M. A reception will follow the service. Feel free to dress casual. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. They will be forwarded to Christ Recovery Center, part of the Union Gospel Mission. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -