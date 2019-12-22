|
|
Age 65 A Man with a Huge Loving Heart Went home to see Jesus on 12/7/2019. Born in Devils Lake, ND. Preceded in death by father, Robert Minette; mother, Betty Minette; and brother, James Minette. Survived by the love of his life, Brenda; 12 beloved children, 18 grandchildren, 1 brother, 3 sisters, many nephews, nieces and friends. Richard loved the Lord and planted many seeds in the name of Jesus. He also loved his sports and rock music. A Celebration of Richard's life will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELE-BRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, MN with a gathering beginning at 1:00 P.M. A reception will follow the service. Feel free to dress casual. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. They will be forwarded to Christ Recovery Center, part of the Union Gospel Mission. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019