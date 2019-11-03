|
November 3, 1950 – October 29, 2019 With a positive attitude and still involved in life, Dick died peacefully at home, when his cancer took him much sooner than we expected. Preceded in death by his parents, Greg and Loraine, and sister-in-law, Liz. Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Joanie (Aschenbrener); his sons, Shawn (Rebekah Lauer) and Mark (Heather Horton); grandchildren, Annabella, Henry, Claire, Oliver; siblings, Tricia, Michael, Phil; brothers and sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and many, many friends. Dick was so proud of his sons, blessed by the women they married, and loved spending time with his amazing grandchildren. He truly enjoyed the students and staff at Highland Catholic School where he volunteered teaching math. And, of course, hanging out with friends at CDH sporting events has been a long-time pleasure. Dick was most comfortable in his jeans and ever-present baseball cap. To honor the person he was, there will be a casual memorial gathering at Highland Catholic School (2017 Bohland Ave., St. Paul, MN 55116) on Sunday, November 10, from 3-6 PM. Around 4 PM, we hope many will join the family in sharing a fond memory or funny story. Lord knows, Dick loved a good story.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019