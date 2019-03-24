|
Age 79, of Backus, MN, and formerly St. Paul, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Florence. He leaves his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann (Stinson); his son, Michel (Susan); his daughter, Erin Conrad (Craig Peterson); grand children: Patrick, Lauren, Ryan and Matthew; great grandson, Carson; siblings: Jim "Howie", Joan Runk (Bill), Don (Cindy), Lynn Benepe (Mason), Tom, Jon (Cathie), Mary; many nieces and nephews. Rick graduated from Washington High School in 1957. He participated in the State High School Hockey Tournament in 1957 and was named to the All-Tournament Team. Rick was an avid sports enthusiast and an Army veteran. He was inducted into the St. Paul Men's Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame in 2009 and is also a member of the National Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame as an umpire. Rick retired from Metro Transit in 2001 with over 20 years of service. He brought these skills into retirement by driving the school bus for Pine River-Backus. Rick will be remembered for his mustache, wit, sense of humor and his creative nature. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, March 30, from 1 to 4 PM at B-Dale Club, 2100 Dale St. N., Roseville, MN. Arr. Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019