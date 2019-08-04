|
April 1, 1935 – July 29, 2019 Tom Bennett was born on April 1, 1935 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Elsie (Colburn) and Dick Bennett. Tom is survived by his wife of 45 years, Arlene Bennett of Stillwater; children Peggy Bennett, Dick (Maureen) Bennett, Cindy (Bill) Denman, and Greg (Shari) Freitag; grandchildren Melinda (Eric) Kern, Erin (Jared) Callahan, Quin Bennett, and Ellie Bennett; great-grandchild Brody Callahan; sister Ann Tousley Luther; and special nieces and nephews. He lived in several cities in both North and South Dakota during his early childhood, eventually returning to Minneapolis where he graduated from Washburn High School and then the University of Minnesota where, like his father, he was on the swim team. Always interested in cars, Tom worked in the automobile business while in high school and college. Not long after graduating from college, he partnered with his brother-in-law, Herb Tousley, to operate a small Ford store in White Bear Lake. Herb and Tom (and later good friend and business partner, Ron Glassman) took this small Ford store with a one car show floor, Tousley Ford, and grew it over the years to become one of the largest automobile dealerships in the nation. Tom was a man of faith and a long-time member of St Andrew's Lutheran Church, serving in a number of capacities there including the church council. He had many interests and passions including family, friends, work, flying, hunting, fishing, and golf. Tom was also a history buff who especially enjoyed reading books about early American history. Friends and family will remember Tom as a man of integrity, kindness, generosity, tenacity, and hard work. He touched the lives of many people throughout his life. Tom was a special husband, father, grandfather, and brother and will be greatly missed. Memorial service Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, Minnesota 55115. The Rev. Carlson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church with lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church or La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell RD, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019