Age 69 Passed away September 13, 2019 after a brave battle with heart failure. Rick graduated from Anoka High School in 1968 and served in Vietnam as an Army Ranger, 75th regiment, Papa Company, 1969-1970. Preceded in death by parents Ralph and Mildred; and brother Ralph Jr. Survived by son Kevin, former wife Nancy and ex-mother-in-law Mary Lietzow. Siblings Joan Valentine (Jim), Jerry Polski (Nancy), Kenny Polski, Gloria Gravem and Kathy Dale (Mike) and many nieces, nephews and friends. Rick loved riding his motorcycle, cooking, fishing and music. He will be dearly missed by all. Celebration of life will be Thursday, October 10th at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 1575 Charlton St., W. St. Paul, with visitation 1 hour prior to service, service at 11:00 interment at Fort Snelling 2:00.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019