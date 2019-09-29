Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Rice Creek Covenant Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Rice Creek Covenant Church
125 Ash St
Lino Lakes, MN
View Map
Richard Urban STOWMAN


1937 - 2019
Richard Urban STOWMAN Obituary
Age 82 Went to be with his Lord on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was born on March 14, 1937 in St. Paul, MN to Lloyd and Dolores Stowman. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Charlotte, and 3 children, Patricia Costello (Jim), Mark Stowman and Cathleen Stowman. Grandchildren, Chris Costello (Amanda), Shannon Sykora (Adam) and great grand children, Tony Barber and Wesley Costello. Siblings, Joan O'Connell, Duane Stowman and Eva Haltiner. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Brittany Stowman and siblings, Ron, Betty and Owen. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5th 10:00am at Rice Creek Covenant Church, 125 Ash St., Lino Lakes, MN 55126 with a gathering of friends and family one hour prior to the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
