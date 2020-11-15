1/1
Richard W. "Dick" BRADY
Age 86, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Mary; parents, Henry & Mary; brothers Donald and Robert. Survived by children Lynn (Tim) Woodford, John (Dawn), Daniel (Karen), Angela (Keith) Kamish, Greg (Maureen) & Kristin; grandchildren Matt, Reed, Kolin, Kate (Will), Eric, Morgan, Clayton, Madyson, Madalyn, Haylie & Hunter. Dick had worked 34 years as a surveyor at the City of St. Paul. He also proudly served in the US Navy and Naval Reserve Seabees Unit. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle, good friend to many, and an avid traveler who vacationed all over the world. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10 AM at CHURCH OF THE ASSUMPTION, 51 W. 7th St., St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. All are welcome to attend but may also view the Mass live by going to sandbergfuneralhome.com and clicking on the link in Dick's obituary. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA). The family would like to extend their thanks and sincere appreciation to both Prelude Homes & Services of White Bear Lake and Grace Hospice for their excellent care. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
