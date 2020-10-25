Age 74 of Saint Paul, Minnesota Rogue, rebel, good friend and beloved father Richard Mitchell died August 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Meta Anna Wilhelmina Fettinger and Lyman Pomeroy Mitchell. He will be dearly missed by ex-wife Linda Belair and his biological and honorary children: Shawn Garcia (Isaac); Michael (Denise); Tony Davis (Brenda); Jesse (Ana); David (Krista); Samantha; Daniel Belair; and Chelsea Belair. Share your stories of him with us at ThinkingofRichard@gmail.com or listen to his Spotify playlist: http://bit.ly/richardmitchell
.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.