Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Woodbury Lutheran Church
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
Woodbury Lutheran Church
7380 Afton Rd
Richard Wayne SEXE


1928 - 2019
Richard Wayne SEXE Obituary
Died Saturday morning, Oct. 26, 2019 He was born July 1, 1928. He lived a long wonderful life, and was truly loved. He is survived by his wife of 28 years Lindsay Davidson; children Erik Sexe, Karin Hill and son in law Troy Hill, Lisa and Dan Hull, Steve and Joe Register; grandchildren Tanner and Drake Hill, Jackson, Mackenzie, Brandon, Jordan, and Gabrielle Hull; sister Janice Myers; his first wife Kitty Matthews; and large extended family. Please join us in celebration Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Woodbury Lutheran Church, 7380 Afton Rd. Visitation at 10:00, Service at 11:00, Lunch to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019
