Richard "Dick" WHICHELLO Sr.
Passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020. Survived by loving wife, Carol; children, Rich Jr. (Tanya), Mike (Judie), Melissa (Paddy) Noone; 12 grandchildren; sister, JoAnne Bush; beloved mother-in-law, Vernice; also many other loving relatives and friends. Dick was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all. Private family Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Augustine Church, South St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
