Age 90, of Mesa, AZ Died May 14, 2020 at Arbor Rose Memory Care Center in Mesa, AZ. Richard William, son of Robert F. and Esther L. (Hanthorn) Fleming, was born December 29, 1929 in St. Paul, MN. He grew up in St. Paul, graduated from Washington High School and married Shirley M. Dollinger on August 6, 1949. From that marriage came three children. After his divorce he met and married Wilberta J. (Rose) Keene on August 23, 1986, in Boulder, CO. From that marriage came three step-children. He was a true entrepreneur dealing with grocery stores, restaurants and other business opportunities. His Christian faith was most important. He loved people and always greeted everyone with his vivacious smile. Richard was preceded in death by parents Robert and Esther; brothers Bob (Marge), Vern (Connie) and Don (Joyce); son Michael R. He is survived by wife Wilberta of Mesa, AZ; daughters LuAnn (Steve) Brunes of Belmond, IA and Christine (John) Borquez of Thornton, CO; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; step-daughters Jeri (Vernon) Alvarez of TN, Susan (Ronn) Kling of Warrenton, VA; step-son Tom (Dee) Keene of Mesa, AZ; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.









