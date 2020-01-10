|
Age 92, was loved by his wife of 60+ plus years, Suzie, as well as his 7 children, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Dick tenderly cared for Suzie, for many years before she was taken into heaven in 2011. He will be thrilled to reunite with Suzie, family and friends who have preceded him. Dick cared greatly for his family and provided for them by working at Twin City Testing and Engineering for almost 60 years. He used his design, problem solving, mechanical and woodworking/cabinetry skills to accomplish many building and homeowner projects with syle. He passed along his knowledge and strong work ethic to his children. Dick found time to enjoy and entertain his children. Family fun included water and snow skiing, ice skating & sledding, teaching the kids to ride bikes, making them a doll house, shooting basketball hoops and enjoying Como bandshell concerts. Going "Up to the lake" with cousins and friends was always a summer highlight. Dick played many hands of bridge with Suzie and friends. 500, which he learned from his parents and subsequently taught to all his children and grandchildren, was his game of choice. He enjoyed the game and played it well, even when he over bid! Dick was a quiet, hardworking, handsome man. We will miss him greatly! But we are confident he is probably enjoying ice cream with "his Suzie" since they both loved themselves some ice cream!!! Think of them when you do the same! Thank you all for your love and kindness! Rick Floeder; Beth (Floeder) Schaffer, husband Dan, children John, Bill, wife Beth (Galloway), grandkids Elise & Graham, and Tom; Chris (Floeder) Williams, husband Rick, children Nick and Hannah; Jeff Floeder; Tim Floeder, wife Deb (Odebraski), children Rachel, Andrew, David; Mary Floeder; and Karen Floeder and husband Peter Moody. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, January 13, 11AM at the Church of St. Peter, Historic Church Mendota, 1405 Sibley Memorial Highway. Visitation one hour prior in the Main church. Memorials preferred to either Church of St Peter www.stpeters mendota.org or Interim Healthcare www.interimhealthcare.com.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 10, 2020