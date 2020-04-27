May 26,1930 ~ March 13, 2020 Richard Winfield Taylor was born on May 26, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Ralph H. Taylor and Hildegard H. Taylor (nee Carlson). He died in Arden Hills, Minnesota on March 13, 2020 from natural causes. He grew up in Chicago graduating from Kelvyn Park High School in 1948. In 1948-49, he attended the University of Chicago. In 1951, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served as a radio operator for an ANGLICO unit in Korea until 1952. After being injured during his service, he was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. Upon returning to Chicago in 1954, he took a sales job with the Deluxe Corp in Chicago. In 1975, he was transferred by Deluxe to Roseville. After he moved his single mother to live with him, he cared for her the remainder of her life. He was an only child, never married and had no children. He retired from Deluxe as Vice-President in 1987. He was private pilot and owned many small planes. He is survived by his long-time companion and close partner Roxanne Roeller (Roseville), cousin (practicaly sister) Barbara Stevenson (Kearney Nebraska), other cousins: Robert Stevenson (Lincoln Nebraska), Michael Stevenson (Appleton Wisconsin), Nancy (Tim) Gibson (Brooklyn New York), Janice Kalberg (Surprise Arizona), and other distant relatives and many friends. A memorial service will be held at a location and date to be determined because of current Covid-19 concerns.

