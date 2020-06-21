Richard "Dick" YONKER
March 9, 1935 — June 16, 2020 Dick Yonker went home on June 16, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. He left behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Kitty Yonker; son Rick (Sue); son John (Apryl); and loving grandchildren Sara Yonker, Janelle (Stephen) Kaus, Duncan Henry, Hannah Yonker and Delaney Henry; and sisters Donna (Stuart) Glasbrenner and Bette (Terry) Beatty, along with many other family and friends. Dick taught math for 37 years at Breck School after earning an M.Ed. at Harvard University. In 1997, Dick was honored with the Presidential Award For Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Dick's legacy lives on in his students and family. We will remember our "Pika" forever. Special thanks to Lawrence and all the staff at Eagan Pointe Senior Living. Memorial service to be held at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
