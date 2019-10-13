Home

Richard Young HAHNEN Obituary
Age 72, of St. Paul, MN Died on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 with his son, Zachariah, by his side. Richard was born Oct. 27, 1946 to Robert and Elizabeth (Young) Hahnen of the St. Anthony Park neighborhood. A service will be held on Oct. 25, 2019 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery for family and close friends, with a celebration following at 6pm at Langford Park Recreation Center in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the United Nations Association of Minnesota or Minnesota Millers Beep Baseball Team.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
