Caturia-Smidt Funeral Home - Hastings
201 East 7th Street
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Harbor Church
11125 West Pt Douglas Rd.
Hastings, MN
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
The Harbor Church
11125 West Pt Douglas Rd.
Hastings, MN
Richelle (Brier) COKLEY

Richelle (Brier) COKLEY Obituary
Age 54, of Hastings Died April 18, 2019 Preceded in death by her brother, Joseph. Survived by her children, Jesse Cokley, & Beth (Troy) Fuchs; grandchildren, Adrian & Kairos; parents, Art & Diane Brier; siblings, John (Paige) Brier & James Brier; dear friend, Angie; & by nieces, nephews, other relatives, & friends. Memorial services 11 a.m. Sat. (4/27) at The Harbor Church, 11125 West Pt Douglas Rd., Hastings, with a gathering 1 hr prior to the service. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 23, 2019
