Age 54, of Hastings Died April 18, 2019 Preceded in death by her brother, Joseph. Survived by her children, Jesse Cokley, & Beth (Troy) Fuchs; grandchildren, Adrian & Kairos; parents, Art & Diane Brier; siblings, John (Paige) Brier & James Brier; dear friend, Angie; & by nieces, nephews, other relatives, & friends. Memorial services 11 a.m. Sat. (4/27) at The Harbor Church, 11125 West Pt Douglas Rd., Hastings, with a gathering 1 hr prior to the service. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 23, 2019