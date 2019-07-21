|
Age 67 Passed unexpectedly on July 18, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Sherman and Esther; brother, Marty. Survived by his loving partner of 38 years, Jan Hayne; brother, Robb (Jodi); sister-in-law, Bonnie; nieces and nephew, Josh, Jori, Mara, and Wendy; many other relatives and friends. Software Engineer, Master Gardener extraordinaire, animal and music lover, generous cook and host. Gathering of family and friends Tuesday, July 23, 1-3 P.M., with prayers and a time of sharing at 3:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard (NW corner of Hwy 36 & Cty Rd 5), Stillwater. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019