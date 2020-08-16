1/1
Rick MARKIE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 43 of Hugo, Stillwater Passed away unexpectedly on 4/29/20. He is preceded in death by his baby daughter Sidney Leigh Markie, dad Roger Capaul, grandparents Fran and June (Markie) Skrypek, grandmother Grace (Capaul) Davis. Rick was guided home on the wings of an Angel. He is survived by his mother Laura Markie, brothers Joe (Lynae) Capaul, Justin (Renee) Capaul, niece Chloe Capaul, daughters Summer, Samantha Monchamp, sister Natasha Stoehr, aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends. Rick was a hard worker and had an amazing personality, always smiling and never short on jokes making everyone laugh. Please join us for a Celebration of his life on Aug. 23rd 11:00-3:00pm at Jimmy's Event Center, 3565 Labore Rd., Vadanis Heights, MN. Memorials preferred.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Jimmy's Event Center
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved