Rick MARKIE

Age 43 of Hugo, Stillwater Passed away unexpectedly on 4/29/20. He is preceded in death by his baby daughter Sidney Leigh Markie, dad Roger Capaul, grandparents Fran and June (Markie) Skrypek, grandmother Grace (Capaul) Davis. Rick was guided home on the wings of an Angel. He is survived by his mother Laura Markie, brothers Joe (Lynae) Capaul, Justin (Renee) Capaul, niece Chloe Capaul, daughters Summer, Samantha Monchamp, sister Natasha Stoehr, aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends. Rick was a hard worker and had an amazing personality, always smiling and never short on jokes making everyone laugh. Please join us for a Celebration of his life on Aug. 23rd 11:00-3:00pm at Jimmy's Event Center, 3565 Labore Rd., Vadanis Heights, MN. Memorials preferred.









